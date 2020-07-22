STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Migrants head to work as Ganjam fights COVID-19 war

Over 100 workers have left for Surat and Chennai in the last 4 days.

Published: 22nd July 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers aboard a bus to Chennai at Khallikote in Ganjam district

Migrant workers aboard a bus to Chennai at Khallikote in Ganjam district I Express

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In the midst of Ganjam’s grim battle against Covid-19, migrant workers who returned home after the lockdown was imposed have begun their move back to their workplaces.During the last four days, over a hundred have left for Surat and Chennai right in the midst of a complete shutdown across the district. Sources said the return journey started last Friday when a group of 27 left Seragada in a bus to Surat via Jharsuguda.

On Monday, another group of 30 from Khalikote left their native in a bus to Chennai. “The workers were engaged in a company called Catagan operating out of Chennai and last week, the management sent funds. Another 37 migrant workers of Aska and Polasara also left in a bus for Surat. Even now, many mill agents are camping with permission for return of migrant workers from rural areas of Ganjam,” sources said.

Over three lakh people from Bhanjanagar sub-divison in Ganjam were engaged in different mills of Surat and around 70 per cent of them returned when the mills closed due to lockdown. After completing their quarantine and home isolation, they remained idle. Their earnings exhausted and absence of substantial work has triggered their outward migration again.

Though the Ganjam administration provided employment under MGNERGS, most returnees were not interested in menial works.  Meanwhile, spinning mills in Surat opened and agents reached the rural areas, persuading the workers to return. Armed with permission for return issued by the Surat administration, they are also luring the workers with advance payments.

Interestingly, the Ganjam administration, busy with the Covid battle and shutdown enforcement, has not been able to stop the migrants who left without informing block office or local police. The details of the permission issued by Surat administration are not even verified. It is not known if those migrating have been tested or not.

While the administration has been tightlipped about it, some of migrant workers, on conditions of anonymity, said they were being encouraged to return to Surat as early as possible. “We were promised work but never provided as most of the job cards are ghost cards,” said one worker.

However, social workers say migrants returning without proper registration will once again be denied rights under labour laws meant for them at their workplaces. Inter-State migrant workers are to be registered through licensed labour contractors but almost all Odia migrant workers from Ganjam find employment via informal networks. Sources say just about 8,000 migrant workers are registered with Labour Department’s offices in Berhampur and Chhatrapur in Ganjam district.

Lokanath Mishra, convener of Link Workers’ Scheme, a project for Odia migrant workers, said hundreds of small and medium scale textile units in Surat engage migrants of Ganjam to operate power looms. These units dodge the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act by showing that they employ less than 10 persons.

“Because of absence of registration, the Gujarat Government recently informed the Gujarat High Court that it was committed to pay its share of return travel fare for only 7,512 out of a total 22.5 lakh migrant workers from other states, including Odisha, citing the Inter-State Migrant Workers Act,” said State secretary of the Communist Party of India-Marxist, Ali Kishor Patnaik.

Social activists say brokers of Surat’s mill owners operate in the rural areas of Ganjam for a commission which must be checked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ganjam COVID 19 Odisha
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp