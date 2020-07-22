Nine days to retirement, headmistress dies in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Another frontline worker, a school headmistress in Purusottampur, lost her battle to coronavirus on Tuesday. The victim, T Bijayalaxmi, was engaged in door-to-door screening duty and was due to retire on July 31. Sources said she was suffering from fever for the last two days and had taken paracetamol. She was rushed to Purusottampur hospital after her condition worsened but she succumbed there.

Suspecting that the death was caused due to Covid-19, Dr Hrushikesh Mahanta of Purusottampur hospital informed the administration following which swab samples were collected from Bijayalaxmi. The results showed she was Covid-19 positive. Meanwhile, 225 new positive cases were detected in Ganjam in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 5,991. The new cases includes 53 from Berhampur. Of the total Covid-19 cases in the district, 3,918 have recovered.