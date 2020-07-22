Plasma therapy starts in Ganjam hotspot to treat COVID-19 patients

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam district on Tuesday launched the convalescent plasma therapy to treat Covid-19 patients at MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH).

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said around 400 Covid survivors in the district are now ready to donate their plasma. The district administration will bear the expenses of taking the cured patients to SCBMCH, Cuttack for plasma donation.

In the first phase, SCB has supplied six units of plasma to treat patients in Tata and four other Covid hospitals in Ganjam. “We received six convalescent plasma units from Transfusion Medicine department of SCBMCH at Cuttack on Monday. These units have been stored stored in a temperature of minus 40 degree C. On Tuesday, we provided three units after cross matching at the Transfusion Medicine department and blood bank of MKCGMCH,” informed Dean Prof Dipteemayee Tripathy.

She said the State Government will soon provide a plasma collection machine to MKCGMCH. Covid survivors above 18 years of age can donate plasma between the first and fourth months after recovery.