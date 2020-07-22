Puri cares for Covid survivors, frontline warriors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid-19 pandemic has brought untold stories of fear, anxiety as well as suicides across Odisha. As the State continues its battle against the rapid virus surge, Puri district has led with a first-of-its kind initiative to provide psychosocial support to Covid patients in the district.

As many as 348 Covid patients underwent counselling during treatment and post-recovery as part of ‘Puri Cares’ initiative which the district administration launched on July 8 in a convergence mode with FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar chapter and Humara Bachpan Trust (HBT).

The pandemic bringing back focus on mental health intervention, the initiative saw patients counselled to reduce stress and secondary stressors besides enhancing coping skills and promote recovery. It was a proactive mental health programme where patients were connected personally instead of them calling a helpline for psychosocial counselling support.

Of 388 positive cases, 348 persons were provided psychosocial counselling support by trained counsellors of HBT while 40 calls went unsuccessful. As many as 158 patients reported issues that affected their mental health conditions, 52 were identified with medium to severe psychological issues and provided two more rounds of counselling support.

They were taught relaxation techniques, ways to spend a day productively and how to remain in touch with their relatives through video calls. They were also recommended breathing exercises that helped them gradually feel better. The counselling also unlocked factors behind the mental stress which were found to be social discrimination faced by patients and their family members in the village and neighbourhoods after their recovery.

Comorbidities, issues related to livelihoods, testing process and findings of the test and challenges related to services and facilities provided at Covid Care Centres and hospitals also came up and dealt with effectively by counsellors. “It was seen that comorbidities were a predictor for higher psychological impact in response to the outbreak. Patients having prior comorbidities were in stress and fear than their counterparts,” said a counsellor.

Puri Collector Balwant Singh said, the district administration has started psychosocial counselling in the first phase for Covid patients and those who experienced mental agony after discharge. “Administration is taking care of issues of facilities related to infrastructure and care. We have also taken up livelihood and financial support as well as other issues,” he said. He has also instructed all village Covid committees and ward committees in urban areas to take care of patients once they are back and ensure that they face no social discrimination. Under second phase of the initiative, psychosocial counselling will be provided to 5,232 frontline Covid Warriors in 11 blocks of the district.

“It is pertinent that Covid patients, family members as well the frontline workers are assessed and provided psychosocial care to prevent post traumatic stress disorders as well as help them cope with the present situation,” said chairperson of FICCI FLO, Bhubaneswar Dharitri Patnaik.