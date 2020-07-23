STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

1.4 per cent developed antibodies in Bhubaneswar: Sero survey

The civic body, however, said it also implies that a large majority of the population is still susceptible to the infection.

Published: 23rd July 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

A medic takes samples from a man for COVID-19 testing at a camp.

A medic takes samples from a man for COVID-19 testing at a camp. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Only 1.4 per cent of all the persons of State Capital who underwent the first phase of the serial sero-survey conducted by ICMR-RMRC have developed anti-bodies for the Covid-19 infection.Officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), who assisted RMRC in the ongoing survey, said a total 951 samples were collected at community level for the study in the first phase. “It has been found that community level exposure to SARS Cov 2 virus is relatively low with a pooled Sero-prevalence of 1.4 per cent. This implies that large-scale transmission has probably not occurred in the city,” they said.

The civic body, however, said it also implies that a large majority of the population is still susceptible to the infection and hence all preventive measures suggested by the Government, including use of masks and social distancing must be followed without complacency. “Every citizen has a role to play in the fight against Covid-19,” said Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.After completion of first phase of serial sero-survey, the second phase sample collection in the first round is continuing which is expected to be completed by Friday.

In the second phase, the RMRC teams are collecting samples of people from high risk groups which include doctors, police, journalists, street vendors and other sections. The second round of survey will begin after 28 days of the first survey.

Apart from sero-survey, the civic body is conducting rapid antigen tests with technical support from Health department. On Wednesday, samples were drawn from 55 media personnel for antigen test. The test results were found to be negative for all the samples, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 ICMR-RMRC
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Volunteers of NGO Helping Hands conduct a burial in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
This Bengaluru NGO is extending ‘Helping Hands’ to bury Covid-19 dead
For representational purposes
Tiktok's ban affects women from rural India, takes away basic income
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp