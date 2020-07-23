STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Chariots of Rath Yatra 2020 to be preserved

Meanwhile, the chief administrator informed that arrangements are being made to treat servitors who test positive for Covid-19.

Published: 23rd July 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

FIle photo of the three chariots I Express

By Express News Service

PURI: The three chariots used in the annual Rath Yatra of the Trinity this year would be preserved.
Addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, chief administrator of Sri Jagannath temple Dr Krishan Kumar said the decision was taken at a joint meeting of Chhatisha Nijog and temple managing committee held recently.

The chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra would be placed at Jagannath Ballav mutt in its full glory and splendour. Dr Kumar said the mutt is functionally connected with the temple. The place is being used by the deities as their Pramod Udyan (pleasure garden).

Besides, a grand museum would be established in the mutt. Discussions are on with carpenters and Rath Bhoi servitors to dismantle the chariots which will be reassembled in Jagannath Ballav mutt. The parts damaged during dismantling would be replaced with new timber, he said.

As per tradition, the three chariots are demolished at the parking place after the Car festival and new ones are constructed for the next year’s Rath Yatra. The wood of the chariots is used in Jagannath temple kitchen to cook ‘Kotha Bhoga’.

Meanwhile, the chief administrator informed that arrangements are being made to treat servitors who test positive for Covid-19. The temple administrator, development and the additional district magistrate have been asked to find out a suitable hotel in Puri where a 30-bed Covid home and a 15-bed Covid care centre for servitors could be made operational. The officers have been directed to negotiate with the hotelier at the earliest.

Though only five servitors engaged in Rath Yatra tested positive after the three-phase Covid-19 tests, the administration apprehends that the number may rise. The State Government has asked the temple administrator to take adequate steps to protect servitors from the virus, Dr Kumar added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha annual Rath Yatra
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Volunteers of NGO Helping Hands conduct a burial in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
This Bengaluru NGO is extending ‘Helping Hands’ to bury Covid-19 dead
For representational purposes
Tiktok's ban affects women from rural India, takes away basic income
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp