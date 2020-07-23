Chariots of Rath Yatra 2020 to be preserved

By Express News Service

PURI: The three chariots used in the annual Rath Yatra of the Trinity this year would be preserved.

Addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, chief administrator of Sri Jagannath temple Dr Krishan Kumar said the decision was taken at a joint meeting of Chhatisha Nijog and temple managing committee held recently.

The chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra would be placed at Jagannath Ballav mutt in its full glory and splendour. Dr Kumar said the mutt is functionally connected with the temple. The place is being used by the deities as their Pramod Udyan (pleasure garden).

Besides, a grand museum would be established in the mutt. Discussions are on with carpenters and Rath Bhoi servitors to dismantle the chariots which will be reassembled in Jagannath Ballav mutt. The parts damaged during dismantling would be replaced with new timber, he said.

As per tradition, the three chariots are demolished at the parking place after the Car festival and new ones are constructed for the next year’s Rath Yatra. The wood of the chariots is used in Jagannath temple kitchen to cook ‘Kotha Bhoga’.

Meanwhile, the chief administrator informed that arrangements are being made to treat servitors who test positive for Covid-19. The temple administrator, development and the additional district magistrate have been asked to find out a suitable hotel in Puri where a 30-bed Covid home and a 15-bed Covid care centre for servitors could be made operational. The officers have been directed to negotiate with the hotelier at the earliest.

Though only five servitors engaged in Rath Yatra tested positive after the three-phase Covid-19 tests, the administration apprehends that the number may rise. The State Government has asked the temple administrator to take adequate steps to protect servitors from the virus, Dr Kumar added.