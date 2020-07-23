Odisha CM pat for police officers willing to donate plasma

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appreciated Odisha Police personnel for coming forward to donate plasma after recovering from Covid-19. “Appreciate Odisha Police personnel for coming forward to donate plasma to treat serious patients. Such humane gesture will encourage others who have recovered to donate plasma and save precious lives,” said Naveen in a tweet.DGP Abhay also appreciated the police personnel’s commitment to public service.

The CM and DGP’s remarks came after 31 personnel in Ganjam police district recovered and decided to donate their plasma for treatment of serious patients. Besides, two personnel of Odisha Fire Service will donate plasma on Thursday. At least 190 personnel of Fire Service were infected by coronavirus and all of them have recovered.

“In the first phase, we have given the list of 10 personnel who will donate plasma. At least 160 recovered personnel have given their consent to donate plasma,” said a senior officer of Odisha Fire Service.

Meanwhile, Athagarh SDPO Alok Ranjan Ray and IIC of Badamba police station Pravat Ranjan Mallik resumed duty on the day after recovering from the disease.A total of 17 police personnel in Cuttack’ Rural police were infected by the deadly virus. The rest 15 cops have also recovered and are likely to join duty soon.