Odisha to go for market borrowing to deal with coronavirus fallout

The decision was taken at the Council of Ministers meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video conference.

Published: 23rd July 2020 09:29 AM

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the extended Covid-19 lockdown taking a heavy toll on the economy and the pandemic forcing the State to spend more on health sector, the Government on Wednesday decided to go for market borrowing to meet the burgeoning expenditure in health and social sectors.The decision was taken at the Council of Ministers meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video conference.“The market borrowing will be within the enhanced limit of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act. The level of fiscal deficit has been raised from three per cent to 3.5 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) giving a leeway to the State to go for higher borrowing to meet the rising expenditure,” said Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy after the meeting.

Briefing the media about the decisions taken at the meeting, Tripathy said, the State has already taken approval of the Centre for taking loan from the funds available under Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation ( OMBADC) and Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) to meet its expenditure.He said the State has already borrowed Rs  1,000 crore from OMBADC and plans are afoot to take loan from CAMPA fund allocated to the State.

The total borrowing of the State in the first three months of the current fiscal is Rs  4,830 crore including Rs  3,000 crore from open market and Rs  1,830 crore from OMBADC, official sources said.Asserting that the Government will not compromise on its fight against the coronavirus, Tripathy said, “Life is before everything else.”

The Council of Ministers gave its stamp of approval for sanctioning whatever expenditure is required by the Health department for Covid pandemic management. This is notwithstanding the poor revenue realisation in the first quarter of this fiscal and expected fall in the Central allocation against budgetary provisions this year. The revenue collection has fallen by 22.94 per cent till June 2020.

Tripathy said the State has already spent around Rs  1,912 crore on Covid management including Rs  624 crore from State Disaster Response Fund and Rs  340 crore from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.Social sector being the other focus area, the Council of Ministers gave its approval for higher expenditure than budgeted to generate more employment for the vulnerable groups especially the returnee migrants workers.

For agriculture and allied sectors that have the capacity to generate maximum employment in rural areas, fund allocation will be more than what has been allocated in the budget, the Chief Secretary said.
“The State Government has already announced a series of expenditure rationalisation and fiscal compression measures to divert funds from non-priority sectors to priority sectors,” he said.
He, however, said that all the ongoing projects will continue and Rural Infrastructure Development Fund projects will be prioritised.

