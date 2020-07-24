Heavy rain forecast for 7 districts in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said south-west monsoon is active over Odisha and heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in seven districts of the State on Friday.It has issued a yellow warning and predicted heavy rainfall at one or two places in Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Bargarh, Boudh and Angul districts on Friday.

“The eastern part of the monsoon trough passes through Bahraich, Gorakhpur, Gaya, Bankura, Kolkata and then moves eastwards to north Bay of Bengal. This has enhanced rainfall activity in Odisha,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

Besides, a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal is expected to trigger rainfall activity in interior Odisha.In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Nayagarh received 81 mm rainfall, Bhawanipatna 57.8 mm, Chatrapur 46 mm, Gopalpur 38.8 mm, Angul and Titlagarh 34 mm each.

Cuttack and Bhubaneswar received 19.4 mm and 13.8 mm rainfall respectively during the period.

Meanwhile, nine districts in Odisha have received deficit rainfall between June 1 and July 23. Puri has received 45 pc deficit rainfall, Khurda and Kendrapara 38 pc each, Jajpur 37 pc, Cuttack 34 pc, Balasore 31 pc, Sonepur 24 pc, Jagatsinghpur 21 pc and Bhadrak 20 pc. The State average rainfall between June 1 and July 23 is 447.2 mm and it has received 4 pc less rainfall.

In its weekly update, IMD-Odisha said Khurda received 90 pc deficit rainfall between July 16 and 22, Kendrapada and Gajapati 88 pc each and Jagatsinghpur and Malkangiri 87 pc each.Between June 1 and July 23, only two low pressure systems had formed over the Bay of Bengal.