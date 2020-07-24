STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government relaxes norms for bill processing

Odisha government relaxes norms for bill processing

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS the State Government offices are being managed with limited staff to ensure social distancing as required under Covid- 19 guidelines, the Finance department has allowed all drawing and disbursing officers for online submission of bills to treasuries concerned. The decision was taken following the lockdown imposed by the Government in four coastal districts of Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur and Rourkela Municipal Corporation area and subsequent lockdown in Gajapati district. This will enable the drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) to draw salary of department employees for the month of July.

In view of the revised guidelines issued by General Administration and Public Grievance department directing departments to function with minimum staff strength to avoid physical movement of men and materials, the DDOs are finding it difficult to submit bills in the treasuries for drawal of salaries and other claims. This arrangement will be for an interim period till the lockdown continues. The DDOs will submit physical copies of the bills submitted online either through DDO interface or e-mail. Treasuries will not process any further claim of the DDOs if they fail to submit physical copies of the bills withing seven working days after lifting of the lockdown.

