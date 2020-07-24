Odisha governmnet sets August deadline for BRAP reform compliance

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday asked departments concerned to complete the reforms process as per the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) for attracting more investment to the State.Progress of implementation of district level BRAP - aimed at improvement of the State’s position in the crucial ease of doing business parameter - was reviewed at a high level meeting here.

As the State is yet to comply to many of the 405 recommendations for reforms on regulatory processes, policies, practices and procedures spread across 12 broad areas, the Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy asked the departments to comply by August end.

Since objective of the district level BRAP is to simplify process for expeditious project approvals, Tripathy said such a system will improve the index of ease of doing business which in turn will enable faster growth of the State economy.

Under this plan, the State aims to eliminate the requirement of renewal of certificates, approvals, licenses obtained required from the authorities at the district and State level.

As an “aspiring leader” among states in investment promotion preparedness, Odisha had slipped to 14th position in the national ranking in ease of doing business.

“The State is also planning to include additional services under central inspection framework, which was in successful operation for more than three years,” an official source said.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) is carrying out a comprehensive business-to-government (B2G) feedback exercise every year in which feedback taken from businesses on the quality of implementation of the reforms claimed by the State are accessed and the scores on reforms points are aggregated to generate its ranking in terms of reform implementation.

In the last ranking, the State had scored 92.09 percent as reforms compliance percentage.