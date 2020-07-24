Odisha woman loses husband, in-laws to COVID-19 

BERHAMPUR: In just over a fortnight, the world of Anuradha Panigrahi of Digapahandi town came crashing down due to Covid-19. It all started when Anuradha, a mother of two, along with her father-in-law E Krushna Patra, mother-in-law Janaki and husband E Jitendra tested positive for Covid-19.
They developed coronavirus symptoms following which their swab samples were tested on July 9. After all of them tested positive, they were admitted to the Covid hospital at Sitalpali the next day.
However, Janaki succumbed to the virus on July 15, Anuradha defeated the virus and was discharged from the hospital on June 17. Her hope of seeing her husband and father-in-law alive was shattered when Krushna died on July 19 and Jitendra, who owned an electronics shop near the bus stand, the next day.
As the house near Digapahandi bus stand where Anuradha stayed haunts her, she now stays with her parents along with her 12-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son.
Though her parents are taking care of her, Anuradha is yet to come to terms with the reality that it took just a few days for her life to change forever.