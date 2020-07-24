Record single-day spike of 1,264 cases in Odisha; 10,000 infected in 15 days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha logged 1,264 new Covid-19 cases, registering a new high in the last 24 hours. With this, total number of cases jumped to 21,099. The State reported more than 1,000 cases for the second consecutive days posting a positivity rate of over 11 per cent (pc).

Death toll touched 145 as six more patients succumbed while undergoing treatment at different Covid hospitals. The victims included four males and a female from Ganjam and one woman from Khurda.

Of the 1,264 fresh cases spread across 27 districts, 847 were in quarantine and 417 local contacts. Highest 540 cases were from Ganjam, followed by 137 from Khurda, 84 from Rayagada, 74 from Gajapati, 61 from Nayagarh, 60 from Sundargarh, 47 from Cuttack and 30 from Bhadrak.

Nuapada and Deogarh have one and three active cases respectively while 15 districts have more than 100 active cases. Ganjam has the highest 2,347 active cases, followed by Khurda at 959. With an average positivity rate of nearly 10 pc in the last one week, the State, which had recorded its first 10,000 cases in 113 days, added the last 10,000 cases in 15 days. The initial 1,272 cases were registered in 67 days.

As many as 11,010 tests were conducted on Wednesday, highest so far on a single day. So far 4,21,931 samples have been tested. With 965 tests per lakh population, one is now detected positive per 20 samples. Among the 21,099 affected persons, 26 pc were women. While highest 12,217 belonged to the age group of 15 to 40 years, 1,141 persons were above 60 years. As many as 5,471 persons were aged 41 to 60 and 1,006 were minors.

On the day, 643 patients from 20 districts, including highest 407 from Ganjam recovered. After a total 14,393 recoveries, the number of active cases stood at 6,561.