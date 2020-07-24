STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Record spike in Covid hotspots in Odisha

Ganjam reports biggest single-day spike of 540 positive cases, eight more deaths

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Odisha’s Covid hotspot, Ganjam recorded its biggest single-day spike of 540 positive cases on Thursday. Of the fresh cases, 122 were detected in Berhampur.The district also reported eight more deaths taking the toll to 75. The victims include three frontline workers, as many males suffering from hypertension and a female suffering from diabetes and diabetic ketoacidosis.

Of the 540 positive cases detected on the day, 54 are frontline workers, two with travel history to outside the State and 484 active contacts. With 122 fresh cases reported during the last 24 hours, the tally in Silk City has now gone up to 1,378. The total number of positive cases in the district stands at 6,902.

Unlike other days, people were more cautious while venturing out of their houses on the day due to the sharp spike in Covid-19 cases. Few people were seen at shops allowed to sell essential commodities from 6 am to 1 pm. It was as if everybody was in a hurry to return home after buying essentials from the markets.

Asking people not to panic, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said the spike is a result of detection of cases during door-to-door surveys and increase in daily tests to 750. He said the number of positive cases will rise further as steps are afoot to test at least 1,000 samples daily. While door-to-door surveys in urban areas is almost complete, it is continuing in rural areas of the district. The Collector asked people to cooperate with the survey teams and not hide any symptoms akin to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the district also reported the highest recovery of patients in a single day. With 407 people discharged from the hospital during last 24 hours, the recovery tally stands at 4,483.

