STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Scribes turn Good Samaritans in Odisha

The couple has two sons but both work outside the State and could not return due to lockdown restrictions. 

Published: 24th July 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID 19 ,

At a time when relatives and neighbours are not coming forward to help the deceased’s family, the selfless act of the scribes has been lauded by all. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The media has been playing a crucial role during these tough times. Even as its representatives have been leading from the front in the fight against coronavirus, four of them came to the rescue of a woman whose husband died of suspected Covid-19 in Sheragarh town of Ganjam district on Tuesday. 

Scribes in PPE suit shifting Padhi’s body

The deceased, Pitambar Padhi, a retired headmaster who was ailing for some time with symptoms akin to Covid-19, died in his house at Badadanda sahi of the town. He was on self-medication. His wife appealed the neighbours to carry Pitambar’s body to the cremation ground but nobody came forward. The couple has two sons but both work outside the State and could not return due to lockdown restrictions. 

After coming to know of her plight, journalists - Balaji Pradhan, Meghanad Dash, Shankar Prasad Pradhan and Manoj Kumar Panda - came to her rescue.  They managed to procure PPE kits and carried Pitambar’s body to the cremation site. At a time when relatives and neighbours are not coming forward to help the deceased’s family, the selfless act of the scribes has been lauded by all.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha covid 19 Odisha
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp