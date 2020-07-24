Scribes turn Good Samaritans in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The media has been playing a crucial role during these tough times. Even as its representatives have been leading from the front in the fight against coronavirus, four of them came to the rescue of a woman whose husband died of suspected Covid-19 in Sheragarh town of Ganjam district on Tuesday.

Scribes in PPE suit shifting Padhi’s body

The deceased, Pitambar Padhi, a retired headmaster who was ailing for some time with symptoms akin to Covid-19, died in his house at Badadanda sahi of the town. He was on self-medication. His wife appealed the neighbours to carry Pitambar’s body to the cremation ground but nobody came forward. The couple has two sons but both work outside the State and could not return due to lockdown restrictions.

After coming to know of her plight, journalists - Balaji Pradhan, Meghanad Dash, Shankar Prasad Pradhan and Manoj Kumar Panda - came to her rescue. They managed to procure PPE kits and carried Pitambar’s body to the cremation site. At a time when relatives and neighbours are not coming forward to help the deceased’s family, the selfless act of the scribes has been lauded by all.