Three more frontline workers succumb to coronavirus in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: An assistant engineer of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), a home guard and a staff of Hinjili municipality succumbed to coronavirus at KIMS Covid Hospital, Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The assistant engineer, Kailash Chandra Nayak was admitted to the Covid health centre at the City hospital with symptoms of fever and flu last week. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to KIMS two days back. Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange expressed deep condolences to the family of the deceased.

“The dedication and devotion shown by him while discharging his duty has set an example for others,” he said. Besides, a 45-year-old home guard SA Narasinghdas, posted at Digapahandi police died of the disease at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. He was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital with symptoms of flu and fever. He was tested positive on the day and died at around 7.30 pm. Another frontline worker, a staff of Hinjili municipality Dhanurdhar swain died at MKCG Medical College and Hospital succumbed to the disease late in the evening on the day.