Two Maoists gunned down in encounter in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Security forces gunned down two Maoists in an encounter on Thursday. “On a tip off about movement of armed Naxals in Tumudibandha area, a joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) launched an operation. On seeing the security forces, the Naxals opened fire and the police personnel retaliated,” said DGP Abhay.

The security forces started combing operation after the firing stopped and recovered the bodies of two rebels in Maoist uniforms. “Police also seized one Insas rifle, a carbine and two country-made firearms from the spot,” said Abhay.

On July 12, two Maoists including a woman of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) had surrendered before Odisha Police. So far this year, 19 Naxals have surrendered. In 2019, 13 ultras had surrendered.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla lauded Odisha Police for its successful operation in Kandhamal on July 5 in which four Maoists were neutralised. In a letter to Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and DGP Abhay, Bhalla appreciated the State police for carrying out the operation in a professional manner and without suffering any casualty.

The Home Secretary praised Odisha’s Special Intelligence Wing and SOG for curbing left wing extremism in Odisha.