33 new cases, 4-day shutdown in Odisha

JEYPORE: In view of the steady rise in Covid-19 cases, the Koraput district administration has declared four-day total shutdown in Jeypore municipality area from Saturday till July 28 .

All business establishment will remain closed in Jeypore town from July 25 to 28. Residents would be only allowed in case of medical emergency. However, transportation of essential commodities has been allowed. Besides, Government offices, banks, petrol pumps, medicine shops and ATMs will operate during the shutdown.

On Friday, 33 new positive cases were detected in Koraput of which eight were in quarantine and 25 are locals. The highest 10 cases were reported from Jeypore town followed by nine in Laxmipur block, five in Koraput municipality, four in Kundra, two in Jeypore and one each in Sunabeda, Koraput and Lamataput.

Meanwhile, the administration has diverted around 150 health staff from rural areas for carrying out four-day doorstep screening of residents of Jeypore town. The administration has asked the Health department and ICDS office to send 150 anganwadi and ASHA workers from different rural centres of Jeypore block for the micro survey in the town.

During the drive, over 10,000 households in the town will be surveyed by 75 teams comprising ASHA, anganwadi workers, teachers and supervisors.