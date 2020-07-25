AYUSH doctor in Odisha tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: An AYUSH doctor from Udyanbandh under Komna block in the district tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

The doctor, who has a private clinic near Udyanbandh Chowk, developed symptoms of coronavirus on July 15 following which his swab samples were collected. Subsequently, he tested positive.

Sources said patients from all the blocks in Nuapada and nearby districts used to visit the doctor’s clinic. This had led to panic among the locals.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Kali Prasad Behera said the doctor is currently under treatment at the Covid care facility in Nuapada. Though the doctor claims that he has no recent travel history or has not come in contact with any suspected patients, the reason behind his infection can be ascertained after contact tracing is completed. He further said the administration has identified nine areas where the doctor was operating and formed nine teams for active surveillance there.

After the detection of the positive case, Kureswar sarpanch Anta Sahu shut down the entire panchayat including Udyanbandh Chowk till July 26.