Cuttack civic body's guidelines for home isolation

Home Isolation

CUTTACK: Following recommendations of the Health and Family Welfare department for home isolation of mild/asymptomatic patients, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has prepared a set of fresh guidelines for management of Covid-19 patients.

As per on order issued by the civic body, all positive cases, who are asymptomatic or having no co-morbidities, will be allowed home isolation subject to assessment of availability of individual room and toilet in the house. The civic body has also made the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) responsible for assessment of clinical condition of the patient and availability of home isolation facilities.

While the Ward Officer will get the undertaking signed by the patient, the Ward Level Committees and the Medical Officer of the PHC concerned will be responsible for monitoring the isolation.

The person allowed for home isolation should abide by all guidelines and report about his/her condition to the appropriate authorities on daily basis over telephone.

The building will be marked as a ‘Micro Containment Zone’ and supply of essentials would be done by the Ward Level Committee, added the order. In case the person develops any symptom requiring medical support or guidance, he/she can contact 104 State Helpline or CMC Helpline - 7077775555.

Comments

