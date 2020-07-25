STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Day of COVID-19 records in Ganjam

732 new positive cases detected on Friday, 530 patients defeat coronavirus

Published: 25th July 2020 09:47 AM

Enforcement officials sealing a shop for Covid-19 violation in Berhampur

Enforcement officials sealing a shop for Covid-19 violation in Berhampur I Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as Ganjam reported its biggest single-day spike of 732 positive cases on Friday, a record number of 530 recoveries in the last 24 hours compensated the surge.The new cases include 66 frontline workers and 666 active contacts of previous positive cases.

Of the total 7,634 Covid-19 cases detected in the district so far, 5,013 have recovered.In the last 24 hours, three more persons succumbed to Covid-19. The victims include two females aged 50 and 59 years as well as 44-year-old male.

Ganjam Collector Vijaya Amruta Kulange said positive cases are on the rise in the district as the administration has ramped up testing and this spike may continue for some more days. Besides, the test report is now available within 30 minutes helping the authorities to immediately detect infected persons.

Addressing mediapersons, Kulange said the situation in Ganjam is under control. The district has adequate number of doctors, medicine stock and hospitals. This apart, plasma therapy has already been started on three Covid-19 patients who are responding well.

He further said 200 teams are engaged in door-to-door survey while 150 oxygen-fitted ambulances have been deployed in all blocks of the district for serious patients.

The Collector claimed that 83 per cent villages in the district are in the green zone. Efforts are on to convert the remaining red zones into green zones. During the door-to-door survey, over 2,000 persons with diabetes, cancer and other diseases have been detected and steps are being taken to provide them treatment.

Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) Chakravorty Singh Rathore said the detailed screening in the city has been completed. As many as 99 teams screened 72,564 households and identified 8,618 persons with co-morbidities who have been kept under supervision of health workers.
After MKCG Medical College and Hospital, telemedicine services have been started in City hospital.

Three seniors doctors have been roped in for the purpose. Besides, various private practitioners are being encouraged to provide free and paid tele-consultation.

Rathore said a 500-bed Covid facility has been established at Mango Market which is under CCTV surveillance. Another 100-bed facility at paediatrics building of MKCGMCH and 150-bed centre at Bidyutpuri have been set up and a Mumbai-based firm is engaged to prepare special diet plan. Besides, eight urban PHCs in the city are now functioning as fever clinics.

As many as 50 counsellors dealing from ‘heart to mind’ have been engaged to reduce anxiety and panic among the Covid-19 patients. A programme ‘Covid Bandhu’ has also been prepared under which recovered persons will talk to active patients on a regular basis and share their experience.

