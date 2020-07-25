Doctor, family from Maharashtra visit Puri, denied temple entry

By Express News Service

PURI: To the shock of both locals and the administration, a doctor’s family from Maharashtra managed to reach the Simhadwar of Sri Jagannath temple in two cars on Friday despite all entry points to Puri being sealed.

Sources said the family arrived at Bhubaneswar airport in the morning and came to Puri in two cars. They reached Simhadwar at around 1 pm with a police escort.

When Puri police questioned the doctor, the latter claimed he has obtained permission for the visit. He brought out his cell phone and rang up some influential persons following which the police allowed him to proceed. However, the security at the temple gate did not allow them inside. The family members offered prayers to the Patitapaban at the Simhadwar and returned.

The incident raised many eyebrows as despite hailing from Covid hotspot Maharashtra, the family was allowed to visit Puri. While some locals wanted to know the identity of the doctor, police remained tight-lipped.