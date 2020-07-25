STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Doctor, family from Maharashtra visit Puri, denied temple entry

Sources said the family arrived at Bhubaneswar airport in the morning and came to Puri in two cars.

Published: 25th July 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

The doctor and his family in front of Sri Jagannath temple

The doctor and his family in front of Sri Jagannath temple I Express

By Express News Service

PURI: To the shock of both locals and the administration, a doctor’s family from Maharashtra managed to reach the Simhadwar of Sri Jagannath temple in two cars on Friday despite all entry points to Puri being sealed.

Sources said the family arrived at Bhubaneswar airport in the morning and came to Puri in two cars. They reached Simhadwar at around 1 pm with a police escort.

When Puri police questioned the doctor, the latter claimed he has obtained permission for the visit. He brought out his cell phone and rang up some influential persons following which the police allowed him to proceed. However, the security at the temple gate did not allow them inside. The family members offered prayers to the Patitapaban at the Simhadwar and returned.

The incident raised many eyebrows as despite hailing from Covid hotspot Maharashtra, the family was allowed to visit Puri. While some locals wanted to know the identity of the doctor, police remained tight-lipped.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Puri COVID 19
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp