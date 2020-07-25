First COVID-19 patient to receive plasma therapy in Odisha defeats virus

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 48-year-old female Covid-19 patient of Cuttack who was the first infected person in the State to be treated with convalescent plasma therapy has recovered, bringing hope among others fighting the deadly virus at different designated hospitals.

The patient Mamta Sen recovered with plasma therapy at the Ashwini Covid hospital and was discharged on Friday.After testing positive for Covid, Sen along with her four family members were admitted to Covid Care Centre at Athagarh on July 14. However, her condition deteriorated following which, she was shifted to Ashwini Covid Hospital.

At the time of admission, she had symptoms of acute respiratory distress and required oxygen. She was kept in the ICU with administration of oxygen and all supportive medication. As her oxygen requirement continued to remain high and chest X-ray showed signs of pneumonia, doctors decided to give her convalescent plasma therapy.

She was the first patient of the State to receive one unit of B+ve convalescent plasma on July 15 as per her blood group.According to hospital sources, after transfusion of plasma, her health condition started improving. After three days, she did not require oxygen anymore following which, the patient was shifted out of the ICU.After three days of asymptomatic phase and 10 days of hospitalisation, the patient was discharged in a stable condition on Friday.