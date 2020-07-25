STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four projects worth Rs 2,100 crore get govt nod in Odisha

The investment proposals included a 34 MTPA beneficiation plant by Rungta Mines Limited in the metal downstream sector with an investment of Rs  975 crore.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday approved four investment proposals worth Rs  2,172.92 crore in metal and downstream sectors with employment generation potential for 1,122 people.The proposals got the go-ahead at a State Level Single Window Clearance Authority meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

In addition, Rungta Mines Limited also proposed to set up a 20 MTPA underground slurry pipeline from its proposed beneficiation plant at Bonai/Champua sub-division to its three different plant locations with an investment of Rs  951 crore. The project will create employment for 72 people.

Besides, the proposal of Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited for expansion of its pellet plant from 0.3 MTPA to 1.2 MTPA capacity with a total investment of Rs  76.92 crore was approved. The project is likely to create employment for 610 people.

The proposal of Wellman Steels Gangeya Supply Agency Pvt Ltd for setting up 1.8 MTPA beneficiation plant and 1.2 MTPA pellet plant with an investment of Rs  170 crore was also given the go-ahead. The project will provide employment to 150 people.

Investments

A 34 MTPA beneficiation plant by Rungta Mines Limited with an investment of Rs  975 crore
A 20 MTPA underground slurry pipeline with an investment of Rs  951 crore by Rungta Mines
Expansion of Shyam Metalics and Energy’s pellet plant with a total investment of Rs  76.92 crore
1.8 MTPA beneficiation plant and 1.2 MTPA pellet plant with an investment of Rs  170 crore by Wellman Steels

