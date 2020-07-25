Four projects worth Rs 2,100 crore get govt nod in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday approved four investment proposals worth Rs 2,172.92 crore in metal and downstream sectors with employment generation potential for 1,122 people.The proposals got the go-ahead at a State Level Single Window Clearance Authority meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

The investment proposals included a 34 MTPA beneficiation plant by Rungta Mines Limited in the metal downstream sector with an investment of Rs 975 crore. The plant to be set up in two phases will create employment potential for 290 people.

In addition, Rungta Mines Limited also proposed to set up a 20 MTPA underground slurry pipeline from its proposed beneficiation plant at Bonai/Champua sub-division to its three different plant locations with an investment of Rs 951 crore. The project will create employment for 72 people.

Besides, the proposal of Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited for expansion of its pellet plant from 0.3 MTPA to 1.2 MTPA capacity with a total investment of Rs 76.92 crore was approved. The project is likely to create employment for 610 people.

The proposal of Wellman Steels Gangeya Supply Agency Pvt Ltd for setting up 1.8 MTPA beneficiation plant and 1.2 MTPA pellet plant with an investment of Rs 170 crore was also given the go-ahead. The project will provide employment to 150 people.

