Hectic lobbying for youth, student chief posts in BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hectic lobbying has started for grabbing the tops posts of the youth and student wings of the BJD after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced names of office-bearers of the ruling party.

The youth and student wings had remained inactive for several months as changes were on the cards after the organisational elections. Announcement of new office-bearers were held back due to a large number of aspirants and coronavirus pandemic. The new teams were supposed to be formed immediately after the organisational polls completed by February end.

Sources said around 40 leaders of youth and student wings will be rehabilitated in line with BJD and Biju Mahila Janata Dal. The youth and student leaders will be assigned departments like the senior BJD leaders. They will be asked to work for ‘Shasakt’ Odisha and assist senior leaders in organisational work.A senior BJD leader said that young leaders active in organisational work will be given key responsibilities to strengthen the party.

Sources said the leadership is averse to appoint non-MLAs to the posts of youth and student wing chief. There are several second time MLAs in the party and one of them is likely to be appointed as the Youth Wing president. Similarly, a first time MLA of the party is going to be appointed as the student wing chief.