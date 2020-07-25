Last respects paid to Odisha's frontline worker

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A pall of gloom descended on Dhumachai panchayat after local sarpanch Manoj Pradhan died of Covid-19 on Thursday night. The 41-year-old frontline workers was instrumental in managing quarantine and Covid care centres in six villages under the panchayat. Last week, he fell ill but after taking rest, he again joined duty at the centres.

On Thursday night, Pradhan again fell sick and was taken to Bhanjanagar hospital where he succumbed. His swab sample was sent for test and the report came positive. The sarpanch was so popular in the area that hundred of villagers thronged Bhanjanagar hospital and stayed there till his cremation. Many administrative and police officers paid their last respects to Pradhan. Meanwhile, after the sarpanch was found positive, the administration released some inmates of Dhumachai quarantine centre which was being supervised by Pradhan. Besides, another 17 inmates were shifted to nearby G Nuagaon quarantine centre.