Odisha asks 50,000 ineligible beneficiaries to refund aid  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE State Government has asked 50,000 ineligible persons, who had availed financial assistance under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, to refund the money.

Announcing the decision here on Friday after a high level meeting, Principal Secretary in the Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment department Saurabh Garg said of 51 lakh beneficiaries who had availed financial assistance, 50,000 persons were found ineligible. “We have sent request letters to the ineligible beneficiaries who have not refunded the amount on their own. They were given the bank account number in which they have to deposit the money”, he said.

Garg said some ineligible persons like farmers with large land holdings, income tax payees and Government employees have already refunded the assistance. Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo had informed the Assembly in the last session that 1,863 ineligible persons have already refunded the money.

KALIA scheme was launched by the State Government in December, 2018, months before the 2019 General Elections as an alternate scheme of farm loan waiver. It was hailed as a progressive scheme launched by the State for farmers’ welfare. The Government had announced that Rs 10,180 crore will be spent over three years for providing financial assistance to cultivators and landless agricultural labourers.

Government announced that all farmers will be provided Rs 10,000 per family as assistance for cultivation. The scheme was aimed at providing each family Rs 5,000 separately in kharif and rabi seasons for five cropping seasons between 2018-19 and 2021-22. Besides, the farmers were promised interest free loan up to Rs 50,000.

However, after the 2019 elections, the State Government had second thoughts about continuing the scheme and decided to merge it with PM-Kisan. Besides, a decision was taken to ask ineligible beneficiaries to refund the money. The State Government is yet to make the exact number of ineligible beneficiaries under the KALIA scheme public.

Meanwhile, the State unit of BJP has condemned the Government decision of asking the farmers to refund the KALIA assistance. Describing it as anti-farmer policy, BJP Krushak Morcha State president Pradip Purohit has demanded a roll-back of the decision. “At a time when the farmers are facing an uncertain future due to Covid-19 pandemic, Government’s decision will further harass them,” he said.