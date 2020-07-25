STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha idol makers stare at uncertainty amid Covid crisis

The more lasting impact of the virus is likely to come with the cancellation of Viswakarma Puja, Durga Puja and Laxmi Puja.

Published: 25th July 2020 08:56 AM

Sova Moharana colouring an idol at her house in Kamarakhandi village I Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With the Covid-19 shadow looming large on festivals, idol makers of the district are staring at an uncertain future.As six major festivals are celebrated from August to November, the idol makers get busy during this season making earthen idols of Maa Khudurukani, Lord Ganesh, Viswakarma, Maa Durga, Maa Gajalaxmi and Maa Kali. A ban has already been imposed on Ganesh Puja and it is unclear whether celebration of others like Khudurkuni Puja (August 9), Vishwakarma Puja (September 16), Durga Puja (October 22), Laxmi Puja (November 14) and Kali Puja will be allowed this year.

“The ban on Ganesh Puja at educational institutions and other public places has had a direct impact on our earnings. But people are allowed to celebrate at their homes and to meet the demand we are making small idols this year,” said Sova Moharana of Kamarakhandi village while colouring an earthen idol. She said even as the Government has not clarified whether celebration of Durga Puja and other festivals will be allowed, artisans are optimistic the situation will improve within a month.

Maheswar Behera of Kumbharapada said idol making is the centrepiece of his family. Most artisans from the district supply idols to Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and other parts of the State. “Earlier, I used to receive 50 orders but this year I have not received a single order till now. It is the worst time for our business,” he said.

The more lasting impact of the virus is likely to come with the cancellation of Viswakarma Puja, Durga Puja and Laxmi Puja. “Usually by this time we used to get orders from the puja organizers. However, no orders have yet been received this year. We have been making idols for generations but never came across such situation ever,” said Basant Behera of Kumbharapada.

