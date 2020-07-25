Odisha Police planning to reach out to families of Left Wing Extremists in Chhattisgarh

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After back-to-back successful operations against the Left Wing Extremists in Kandhamal, Odisha Police is planning to reach out to families of Naxal cadres who it thinks can impress the CPI (Maoist) members to give up arms.

State Police sources said over 69 per cent Maoists operating in Odisha are natives of neighbouring Chhattisgarh. “DGP Abhay has directed SPs and senior officers to hold discussions with their counterparts in Chhattisgarh to start a communication line with family members, friends and villagers who can persuade active cadres to surrender. Odisha has a generous surrender and rehabilitation policy,” said a senior officer. This year, so far, 19 Naxals have surrendered while 13 ultras had given up arms last year.

The focus is mostly on three sectors - Swabhiman Anchal and Tulsidongar area in Malkangiri and Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Rayagada tri-junction. “Besides intensifying operations, our intention is to convince Naxals to surrender as it will enhance developmental activities in the State,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, a day after two Naxals were killed during encounter with security forces within Tumudibandha police limits, Abhay visited Kandhamal district on Friday to review the strategy to curb LWE activities and discuss measures to encourage the ultras to surrender before Odisha Police.

“Many new roads have been constructed in Swabhiman Anchal area in the last three to four months and efforts are on to facilitate better medical services in the interior parts of the region. Our focus is to replicate developmental activities in other affected areas of the State,” said sources.

To curb LWE activities, five new Company Operating Base (COB) of Central Reserve Police Force and Border Security Force have been set-up, including two in Swabhiman Anchal and one each in Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nuapada districts.

Director (Intelligence) RK Sharma, IG (Operations) Amitabh Thakur, DIG Southern Range Satyabrata Bhoi, Special Intelligence Wing (SIW) DIG Anirudh Kumar Singh and DIG (Intelligence) Anup Kumar Sahoo were present in Kandhamal on the day.