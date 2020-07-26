STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ambulance arrives at COVID-19 victim’s house after his funeral in Odisha

body being cremated by his family in BhanjanagarI

Victim's body being cremated by his family in Bhanjanagari. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Delay in reporting of COVID-19 test result of a Forest department from Bhanjanagar has exposed lapses in the overburdened health care system in the state. An ambulance was sent to the house of 60-year-old man after he had succumbed to the disease and cremated by his family. It took nine days to detect he was COVID positive.

The vicitm fell ill on July 11 and his swab samples were collected the next day for testing. The officials told him that his test result will be received in 2-3 days and if he tests positive, he will be taken to a COVID-19 hospital for treatment. 

He came back home and his condition deteriorated on July 18 and he was taken to Bhanjanagar hospital and later referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. As he was experiencing difficulty in breathing, he was admitted to the ICU and he died on July 21.

His family cremated his body the next day and were discussing the lapses in his treatment when an ambulance reached their home to carry him to COVID hospital as he had tested positive for the virus. 

His son said sending an ambulance to carry a patient who has already died of the disease is nothing but a mockery. Slamming the callous attitude of the administration, he urged the authorities to ensure such incidents are not repeated in future. 

Bhanjanagar Sub-Collector Rajendra Minz said reports of COVID test are received within 2-3 days and the reason for the delay in his case can be clarified by authorities concerned. He said the family would be tested for the virus. However, sources said of the 50 persons who had come in contact with the deceased, swab samples of only eight have been collected till date. 

