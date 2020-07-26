Body of COVID-19 warrior left unattended for hours in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The body of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) who was tested positive for COVID-19, lay unattended in a hospital overnight before the mortal remains were cremated in Ganjam district on Saturday.

ASI Rabindranath Behera, who was on TMC duty, was ailing for the last four days with cough and symptoms of flu. A native of Narendrapur village, he was staying in a rented accommodation at Beguniapada with his wife and son.

When his condition deteriorated on Friday, his family members admitted him to the Kodala primary health centre (PHC). When his antigen test revealed that he was COVID positive, the doctors, other health staff and his family members allegedly left him unattended at the PHC fearing infection.

He breathed his last in the midnight but the body lay on the bed unattended till Saturday morning when some Class IV employees took the body out of the ward and placed it on the road on the PHC premises.

When Kodola police received information, they arranged for a coffin and garlands but no one came forward to lift the body and place it in the coffin. Unable to bear the sight, two local journalists - Bhabana Padhi and Santosh Sethy - who were present at the spot wore PPEs and shifted the corpse into the coffin.



Later in the noon, Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy and ASP Thakur Prasad Patra reached the hospital and paid tributes. After police gave a guard of honour, the body was then brought to Berhampur for retesting his swab sample and last rites.