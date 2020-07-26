STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Body of COVID-19 warrior left unattended for hours in Odisha

When Kodola police received information, they arranged for a coffin and garlands but no one came forward to lift the body and place it in the coffin.

Published: 26th July 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID 19 ,

After police gave a guard of honour, the body was then brought to Berhampur for retesting his swab sample and last rites.  (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The body of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) who was tested positive for COVID-19, lay unattended in a hospital overnight before the mortal remains were cremated in Ganjam district on Saturday.  

ASI Rabindranath Behera, who was on TMC duty, was ailing for the last four days with cough and symptoms of flu. A native of Narendrapur village, he was staying in a rented accommodation at Beguniapada with his wife and son. 

When his condition deteriorated on Friday, his family members admitted him to the Kodala primary health centre (PHC). When his antigen test revealed that he was COVID positive, the doctors, other health staff and his family members allegedly left him unattended at the PHC fearing infection. 

He breathed his last in the midnight but the body lay on the bed unattended till Saturday morning when some Class IV employees took the body out of the ward and placed it on the road on the PHC premises.

When Kodola police received information, they arranged for a coffin and garlands but no one came forward to lift the body and place it in the coffin. Unable to bear the sight, two local journalists - Bhabana Padhi and Santosh Sethy - who were present at the spot wore PPEs and shifted the corpse into the coffin. 

Later in the noon, Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy and ASP Thakur Prasad Patra reached the hospital and paid tributes. After police gave a guard of honour, the body was then brought to Berhampur for retesting his swab sample and last rites.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp