District Headquarters Hospital at Jeypore sealed after four COVID-19 positive cases

Patients have been shifted to Koraput Medical College and Hospital. The DHH will only attend to emergency cases during the two days.

So far, the district has reported 586 cases of which, 239 are active.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/PURI: The district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Jeypore was sealed for two days on Saturday after three medical staff were tested positive in the last 24 hours.  

As many as five staff of the DHH have tested positive in the recent days.

Patients have been shifted to Koraput Medical College and Hospital. The DHH will only attend to emergency cases during the two days. All staff of the hospital would be tested for COVID.

Similarly, the ICU of DHH at Puri was sealed on Saturday after a patient tested positive. While the patient has been shifted to COVID Hospital, doctors and staff of the ICU were quarantined.

The district saw the highest single day spike of 90 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.  Collector Balwant Singh informed that 47 cases had travelled to COVID hotspots and 27 others were infected after coming in contact with those with travel history. Similarly, 14 symptomatic patients were identified during the ongoing household survey.

The remaining one patient is from a quarantine facility. So far, the district has reported 586 cases of which, 239 are active.




