STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ganjam police lost three warriors so far in fight against COVID-19

Many of the cops who recovered are now willing to donate plasma to save lives of people undergoing treatment for the deadly disease.

Published: 26th July 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

The district has 36 police stations and 300 police personnel on COVID duty have so far been infected. 

The district has 36 police stations and 300 police personnel on COVID duty have so far been infected. 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With death of Kodola ASI Rabindranath Behera, Ganjam police has lost three of its frontline workers to COVID-19, said SP Brijesh Roy. Despite the loss, police are working round the clock to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, a constable of Aska police and home guard of Digapahandi lost their lives in the battle against the virus. The district has 36 police stations and 300 police personnel on COVID duty have so far been infected. 

Many of the cops who recovered are now willing to donate plasma to save lives of people undergoing treatment for the deadly disease.

Under Ganjam Police District, 170 police personnel had contracted the disease and 142 of them have recovered. Similarly under Berhampur Police District, 100 police staff were infected and 70 recovered. All have joined duty and decided to donate plasma. 

​Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said it is a difficult period for all the police staff as many have not even met their families for several months now. “But our sole aim is now to keep people safe from coronavirus”, Mishra said, while appealing people to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

560 new cases tally 8,149

COVID hotspot Ganjam reported 560 new cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours. The district tally currently stands at 8,149.  On the other hand, a video of a patient lying on the floor of COVID hospital at Sitalapali went viral.

Attendant of the patient alleged that although he was shifted to the hospital on Friday, he was not allotted a bed and made to sleep on the floor. After the video, the patient was provided a bed on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp