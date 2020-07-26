Ganjam police lost three warriors so far in fight against COVID-19

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With death of Kodola ASI Rabindranath Behera, Ganjam police has lost three of its frontline workers to COVID-19, said SP Brijesh Roy. Despite the loss, police are working round the clock to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, a constable of Aska police and home guard of Digapahandi lost their lives in the battle against the virus. The district has 36 police stations and 300 police personnel on COVID duty have so far been infected.

Many of the cops who recovered are now willing to donate plasma to save lives of people undergoing treatment for the deadly disease.

Under Ganjam Police District, 170 police personnel had contracted the disease and 142 of them have recovered. Similarly under Berhampur Police District, 100 police staff were infected and 70 recovered. All have joined duty and decided to donate plasma.

​Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said it is a difficult period for all the police staff as many have not even met their families for several months now. “But our sole aim is now to keep people safe from coronavirus”, Mishra said, while appealing people to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

560 new cases tally 8,149



COVID hotspot Ganjam reported 560 new cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours. The district tally currently stands at 8,149. On the other hand, a video of a patient lying on the floor of COVID hospital at Sitalapali went viral.



Attendant of the patient alleged that although he was shifted to the hospital on Friday, he was not allotted a bed and made to sleep on the floor. After the video, the patient was provided a bed on Saturday.