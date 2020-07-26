STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jagatsinghpur district collector clears rumours about community spread of coronavirus

​The health officials informed that 90 per cent of the total households in the district have already been covered and the survey will continue till July 31.

Published: 26th July 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

healthcare worker, coronavirus testing

The Collector further informed that 300 Covid Care Centres will be opened in the district soon.  (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: There is no community spread of coronavirus in Jagatsinghpur district yet, said Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra on Saturday. He urged people to rely on daily updates on COVID-19 being provided by the district administration and follow the guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing. 

He reviewed the results of door to door survey being carried out in the district to identify persons with COVIDd-19 symptoms, along with health officials including CDMO Bijaya Panda through video conferencing here on Saturday. 

​The health officials informed that 90 per cent of the total households in the district have already been covered and the survey will continue till July 31.

Of the 2,53,535 households surveyed, no person with Covid symptoms or any positive cases have come to fore. Samples were collected from 13,204 persons and 12,347 of them were found negative during the survey. 

On Saturday, three positive cases were reported in the district and the tally stood at 617. There are 183 active cases. The Collector further informed that 300 Covid Care Centres will be opened in the district soon. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp