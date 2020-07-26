Jagatsinghpur district collector clears rumours about community spread of coronavirus

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: There is no community spread of coronavirus in Jagatsinghpur district yet, said Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra on Saturday. He urged people to rely on daily updates on COVID-19 being provided by the district administration and follow the guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing.

He reviewed the results of door to door survey being carried out in the district to identify persons with COVIDd-19 symptoms, along with health officials including CDMO Bijaya Panda through video conferencing here on Saturday.

​The health officials informed that 90 per cent of the total households in the district have already been covered and the survey will continue till July 31.

Of the 2,53,535 households surveyed, no person with Covid symptoms or any positive cases have come to fore. Samples were collected from 13,204 persons and 12,347 of them were found negative during the survey.

On Saturday, three positive cases were reported in the district and the tally stood at 617. There are 183 active cases. The Collector further informed that 300 Covid Care Centres will be opened in the district soon.