Odisha Congress begins selection of candidates for two by-polls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even though the Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the date of bypolls to two Assembly constituencies in Odisha, Congress has started the process for selection of candidates for the two seats by setting up committees.

While Navajyoti Patnaik, son of president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik, has emerged the frontrunner for Congress ticket for Balasore seat, about half a dozen aspirants are lobbying for a nomination to contest from Tirtol.

Congress MLA Suresh Routray, who is in-charge of Tirtol seat, told mediapersons on Saturday that money will play a key role in the by-polls and persons with enough resources can take a chance in contesting or sponsoring candidates.

“There are three people in Odisha politics, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, who have enough resources for elections,” he said.

Routray claimed that Congress will win both the seats banking on its past performance. During the period of JB Patnaik as Chi e f Minister, a lot of developmental works had been done, he said and added that Tirtol was fully developed by former deputy chief minister Basant Kumar Biswal and later by his sons.

The ruling BJD is, however, yet to start the process for selection of candidates for the two seats.

The Balasore seat was with the BJP while the ruling BJD represented the Tirtol seat. By-poll to the Balasore and Tirtol Assembly constituencies have been necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta and sitting BJD legislator Bishnu Das.