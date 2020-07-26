STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Congress begins selection of candidates for two by-polls

By-poll to the Balasore and Tirtol Assembly constituencies have been necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta and sitting BJD legislator Bishnu Das.

Published: 26th July 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

The Balasore seat was with the BJP while the ruling BJD represented the Tirtol seat. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even though the Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the date of bypolls to two Assembly constituencies in Odisha, Congress has started the process for selection of candidates for the two seats by setting up committees. 

While Navajyoti Patnaik, son of president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik, has emerged the frontrunner for Congress ticket for Balasore seat, about half a dozen aspirants are lobbying for a nomination to contest from Tirtol.

Congress MLA Suresh Routray, who is in-charge of Tirtol seat, told mediapersons on Saturday that money will play a key role in the by-polls and persons with enough resources can take a chance in contesting or sponsoring candidates. 

“There are three people in Odisha politics, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, who have enough resources for elections,” he said.

Routray claimed that Congress will win both the seats banking on its past performance. During the period of JB Patnaik as Chi e f Minister, a lot of developmental works had been done, he said and added that Tirtol was fully developed by former deputy chief minister Basant Kumar Biswal and later by his sons. 
The ruling BJD is, however, yet to start the process for selection of candidates for the two seats. 

The Balasore seat was with the BJP while the ruling BJD represented the Tirtol seat. By-poll to the Balasore and Tirtol Assembly constituencies have been necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta and sitting BJD legislator Bishnu Das.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Congress
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp