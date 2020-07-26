Odisha police campaign against superstitions, witchcraft rising in state

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The district police on Saturday launched an awareness campaign against superstitions and the evil of witch hunting.

An awareness chariot was flagged off by Special Development Council chairman Manas Madkami in presence of District Magistrate Manish Agarwal and SP Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari from the district police office premises here.

Agarwal said the chariot will visit villages to spread awareness against witchcraft and also ways to combat COVID19.

“The campaign aims to create awareness among the general public of the district against the ills of practices like witch-hunting and sorcery,” said Khilari.

It will also make people aware of the legal consequences of indulging in witchcraft as per the statutory provisions of Odisha Prevention of Witch-Hunting Act 2013.

The campaign further aims at persuading public to contact health care facilities by calling 108 or police control room by dialling 100/9438916971 for immediate medical response.