STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha police campaign against superstitions, witchcraft rising in state

District Magistrate Manish Agarwal said the chariot will visit villages to spread awareness against witchcraft and also ways to combat COVID19. 

Published: 26th July 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

The awareness chariot being flagged off from the district police office.

The awareness chariot being flagged off from the district police office. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The district police on Saturday launched an awareness campaign against superstitions and the evil of witch hunting. 

An awareness chariot was flagged off by  Special Development Council chairman Manas Madkami in presence of District Magistrate Manish Agarwal and SP Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari from the district police office premises here.

Agarwal said the chariot will visit villages to spread awareness against witchcraft and also ways to combat COVID19. 

“The campaign aims to create awareness among the general public of the district against the ills of practices like witch-hunting and sorcery,” said Khilari.

It will also make people aware of the legal consequences of indulging in witchcraft as per the statutory provisions of Odisha Prevention of Witch-Hunting Act 2013. 

The campaign further aims at persuading public to contact health care facilities by calling 108 or police control room by dialling 100/9438916971 for immediate medical response. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Police
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp