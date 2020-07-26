STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's COVID tally crosses 25,000-mark; death toll climbs to 140

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha's COVID-19 tally crossed the 25,000-mark on Sunday with 1,376 new infections, while the toll mounted to 140 as 10 more patients succumbed to the disease, a Health department official said.

Of the new cases, 917 were reported from quarantine centres and 459 were detected during local contact-tracing, according to the official.

The total number of cases in the state stands at 25,389.

Ganjam, the worst-hit district in Odisha, reported the highest number of fresh cases at 484, followed by Khurda (187), Keonjhar (103), Puri (91), Cuttack (75) and Gajapati (74).

New cases were also reported from all 30 districts of the state.

As many as 5,554 new positive cases have been detected in the past four days (July 23, 24, 25 & 26).

Odisha had reported its first positive case on March 15 and till June 21, it had 5,160 cases, official data released by the Health and Family Welfare department said.

Of the 10 new fatalities, Ganjam reported six, Khurda two, and Gajapati and Sundergarh one each, the official said.

Of the 140 deaths so far in the state, Ganjam reported 79, followed by Khurda (17), Cuttack and Gajapati (nine each), Sundargarh (5) Rayagada (four), and Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Puri (two each).

One death each has been reported from Bargarh, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Nayagarh and Jharsuguda, the official said.

Another COVID-19 patient died in Ganjam due to eclampsia pregnancy, taking the number of patients who died due to other ailments to 34, he added.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 9,286, while 15,929 people have recovered, the official said.

Odisha has tested 4,58,120 samples for COVID-19 so far, including 11,809 on Saturday, he said.

