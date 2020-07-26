STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sambalpur SP to hear grievances online amid COVID-19 lockdown

Police

As all the officials will be present for the video call, redressal can be provided in lesser time. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Amid the shutdown, the Sambalpur police has allowed residents to video call the SP and convey their grievances for redressal over phone. The initiative was launched on Friday. 

Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said in the times of COVID-19, Video Call Grievance Redressal was started so that people can convey their grievances without venturing out of their homes and get their grievances addressed over phone.

Under this new system, a complainant will first have to make a call to the district 5T call center at 8458002950 and register the necessary details including their name, PS area, and grievance besides their WhatsApp number for video call. 

The complainant will also be asked about their a convenient time to attend the call. Subsequently, the grievance redressal cell of the district police will arrange video call with the person for redressal.  

Apart from SP, the IIC of police station concerned and the officials of the grievance cell will participate in the video call with the complainant. 

​Singh further said, it is a more effective and time saving option for the petitioner than the normal way of filing a grievance. As all the officials will be present for the video call, redressal can be provided in lesser time. 

In last 24 hours since the launch of the initiative, five persons registered their details with the 5T call center and spoke to the SP about their grievance through video call. Audio calls can also be used in case video call is not feasible for any of the complainant, he said.

