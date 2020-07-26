STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ten more people succumb to COVID-19; Odisha toll now 163  

According to Health and Family Welfare department, three from Ganjam, two each from Balasore and Sundargarh, one each from Gajapati, Jharsuguda and Rayagada succumbed to the disease.

Published: 26th July 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staff wearing PPE rest at a testing centre which provides rapid antigen testing for COVID-19

July has been the most crucial as 130 COVID-19 persons have been died in Odisha. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Apart from the surge in positive cases, the steep death graph due to COVID-19 has set the alarm bells ringing for Odisha Government. With 10 more persons succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike in deaths so far, the toll rose to 163 in the state.

According to Health and Family Welfare department, three from Ganjam, two each from Balasore and Sundargarh, one each from Gajapati, Jharsuguda and Rayagada succumbed to the disease during treatment.

Nine among them were men in the age group of 30 to 61 and a 60-year-old woman from Balasore who was suffering from diabetes and obesity. While four had no comorbidities, four others were suffering from diabetes and hypertension. 

A man (37) from Balasore was suffering from Spondyloarthropathy (a rheumatic disease) with immuno-suppression and another 47-year-old from Rayagada had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and obesity. A hotspot district since April following the arrival of migrants from West Bengal and subsequently from other states, Balasore recorded its first COVID death on Friday. 

While COVID related deaths have been reported from 20 districts so far, 10 districts - Balangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Sambalpur and Sonepur are yet to come under the trap. Ganjam is the worst hit with 73 deaths while Khurda ranked second with 15 fatalities.

July has been the most crucial as 130 COVID-19 persons have been died in Odisha.

Of the 163 deaths registered so far, the Health department attributed 33 deaths to other underlying diseases. Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra blamed the high death rate on people not reporting early and the overall stigma attached to the virus. Meanwhile, the State recorded 1,230 new cases from 24 districts taking the total number of cases to 24,013. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp