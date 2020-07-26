Ten more people succumb to COVID-19; Odisha toll now 163  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Apart from the surge in positive cases, the steep death graph due to COVID-19 has set the alarm bells ringing for Odisha Government. With 10 more persons succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike in deaths so far, the toll rose to 163 in the state.

According to Health and Family Welfare department, three from Ganjam, two each from Balasore and Sundargarh, one each from Gajapati, Jharsuguda and Rayagada succumbed to the disease during treatment.



Nine among them were men in the age group of 30 to 61 and a 60-year-old woman from Balasore who was suffering from diabetes and obesity. While four had no comorbidities, four others were suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

A man (37) from Balasore was suffering from Spondyloarthropathy (a rheumatic disease) with immuno-suppression and another 47-year-old from Rayagada had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and obesity. A hotspot district since April following the arrival of migrants from West Bengal and subsequently from other states, Balasore recorded its first COVID death on Friday.

While COVID related deaths have been reported from 20 districts so far, 10 districts - Balangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Sambalpur and Sonepur are yet to come under the trap. Ganjam is the worst hit with 73 deaths while Khurda ranked second with 15 fatalities.



July has been the most crucial as 130 COVID-19 persons have been died in Odisha.

Of the 163 deaths registered so far, the Health department attributed 33 deaths to other underlying diseases. Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra blamed the high death rate on people not reporting early and the overall stigma attached to the virus. Meanwhile, the State recorded 1,230 new cases from 24 districts taking the total number of cases to 24,013.