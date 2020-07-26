STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With 1000 plus cases for fifth consecutive day, Odisha COVID-19 tally zooms past 25,000 mark, death toll reaches 174

Ganjam and Khurda continued to report maximum cases despite stringent containment measures by the respective local authorities.

Violating social distance norms locals buying fish from a roadside vendor near Khandagiri square during lockdown in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the 14-day lockdown in four high-burden districts and a municipal corporation, along with weekend shutdowns in most of the other 26 districts, new coronavirus positive cases for the first time have been reported from all 30 districts of the State.

With 1376 fresh cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, the virus infection tally has climbed to 25,389 and death toll to 174.

It was the fifth consecutive day when new positive cases breached 1000 mark, pushing the total number of infections during the said period to 6632.

Along with 484 fresh cases, Ganjam registered seven deaths in one day, highest so far, taking the total number of cases to 8678 and death toll to 85. 

Khurda reported 187 new infections and a total 3037 cases besides 25 deaths.

Mineral rich Keonjhar district, which was better placed until now, registered its biggest single day spike of 103 cases among which 64 were local contacts.

Singhpur and Bodapalasa villages recorded 22 and 20 cases respectively.

Among other affected districts, 91 cases were detected in Puri, 75 in Cuttack, 74 in Gajapati, 45 in Rayagada, 33 in Sundargarh, 30 in Nayagarh and 29 in Balasore.

Of the 11 deaths, 10 succumbed to coronavirus. They included eight men, aged 35 to 69 and two women, aged 51 and 58. Six were from Ganjam, two from Khurda and one each from Sundargarh and Gajapati. 

A 23-year-old woman of Ganjam died due to eclampsia of pregnancy.

