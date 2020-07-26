'Without violating protocols': Odisha relaxes norms for last rites of COVID-19 victims

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has allowed family members of COVID-19 victims to perform last rites according to their religion or faith without violating the safety protocols. They can see the body at the time of its removal from the isolation centre with the application of standard procedure.

While disposing the body at the crematorium/burial ground, the family members may be allowed to perform the last rites without touching the body, maintaining minimum safe distance from the body and following standard hygienic precautions like hand hygiene, use of mask and gloves and no spitting in public place, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said in a letter to all collectors and municipal commissioners on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines detailing the procedure and precautions to be taken at different levels for management of dead bodies of the suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As per the guidelines, the body is to be placed in a leak-proof plastic bag with the exterior of the body bag decontaminated with 1 per cent hydrochloride. It has to be wrapped with a mortuary sheet or sheet provided by the family members and handed over to them for cremation or burial.

However, in Odisha, the Government has taken full responsibility for the disposal of the dead body of the COVID-19 suspect and confirmed cases. It has sanctioned Rs 7,500 per deceased towards expenditure.



Government has allowed some relaxations respecting the religious sentiments and belief of the people.

The SRC said though the relatives will be allowed to perform the last rites, bathing, kissing and hugging of the body will be strictly prohibited.

The family members will, however, be allowed to collect ash after cremation. More than 20 persons will not be allowed in the funeral function including the priest and support agencies. However, if the family members do not wish to take part in cremation/burial of the dead of COVID-19 cases, it will have to be disposed off in their absence as per custom of the religion/sect to which they belong.

