15 new cases in Dhenkanal

DHENKANAL: As many as 15 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Dhenkanal district on Sunday. Three were detected from the district headquarters hospital (DHH) following antigen test, two from Bhuban NAC, five from Bhuban block, one from Nadhara, three from Gondia and one from CS Prasad under Odapada block. With this, the tally in the district touched 165 with 109 recoveries and the 56 active cases.Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera declared Gondia panchayat samiti campus and Bedhapal temporary medical centre (TMC) of Bhuban block as containment zones for 72 hours and two days respectively.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Commercial pilots' body seeks 'urgent meeting' with Civil Aviation Minister over Air India pay-cut issue
COVID-19: Chhattisgarh government extends lockdown till August 6
Banks sanctions about Rs 90,000 crore concessional credit to 1.1 crore Kisan Credit Card holders
WHO to re-examine COVID-19 emergency status, six months after it was declared
Trade, technology, security at risk in US-China feud
Our MLAs haven't merged with Congress or any other national party, says BSP