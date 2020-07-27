15 new cases in Dhenkanal

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: As many as 15 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Dhenkanal district on Sunday. Three were detected from the district headquarters hospital (DHH) following antigen test, two from Bhuban NAC, five from Bhuban block, one from Nadhara, three from Gondia and one from CS Prasad under Odapada block. With this, the tally in the district touched 165 with 109 recoveries and the 56 active cases.Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera declared Gondia panchayat samiti campus and Bedhapal temporary medical centre (TMC) of Bhuban block as containment zones for 72 hours and two days respectively.