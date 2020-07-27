Amid COVID-19 stigma, man in Odisha's Puri is giving dignity to the dead

Anup Nayak By

At a time when even the dead are not spared the COVID-19 stigma, this 43-year-old man is silently giving them dignity. Ashok Sahu, popular as Michael, collects unclaimed and abandoned dead bodies, takes them to the hospital for inquest and even performs their last rites. And he has been doing this extraordinary work for nearly 20 years.

A resident of Puri's Narendrakona area, Michael first took up this unconventional work in 2001. "Pilgrim town of Puri used to be a destination of beggars and people afflicted with leprosy. There were daily incidents of destitute and homeless dying on the streets. The then IIC of Puri Gyana Ranjan Mohapatra unofficially asked me to collect the unclaimed bodies for autopsy before disposal. Since I felt it was wrong to disrespect the dead, I started to perform the last rites of these bodies," said Michael. Mohapatra even provided him a cell phone so that people can contact him for collecting bodies.

Though Michael has not kept a count of the bodies he has cremated so far, the estimate could be around 1,600 of which 15 were during the COVID-19 pandemic. Handling dead bodies can be a disturbing experience for any normal human being.

For Michael, it is a sacred job with responsibilities. He treats the bodies the same way a family member or a relative would. "I take care of the bodies like a close friend or a family member. Unlike others, I don’t experience repulsion or disgust while dealing with the bodies," he said.

Michael feels every dead body, even if unclaimed or abandoned, deserves proper last rites. "Since I am the one doing this job, it is my responsibility to ensure a dignified funeral to the bodies," he said.

He carries the bodies to the hospital and then to the crematorium in an auto-rickshaw which was provided to him by MP Achyuta Samanta. The three-wheeler also serves as his bed in the night since he rarely visits his home. The police and health departments as well as residents of Puri are all praise for his selfless service.

Puri Town IIC Upendra Pradhan says Michael is of immense help to the police department. "Be it a crime or humanitarian situation, we depend on him for handling the bodies of victims. Michael has been performing the job for so long that he is known by every police officer in the town," he added.

Many senior officials of Puri district headquarters hospital also expressed their appreciation for Michael’s work. Prashant Kishore, a resident of Puri, said Michael is a popular face in the area. "He is helpful, kind and always wears a smiling face. What he is doing is a great service to the society despite economic hardships and the administration should come to his aid," Kishore said.

Michael admitted that he faces financial difficulties but said he manages with donations from some kind-hearted persons. "I often don’t get paid for my work. But it is not a deterrent for me as I believe my work is for the service of society. Over the years doing this job, I have realised that the human body is made up of bones and flesh which ultimately turn to dust after death. What remains is our good deed as people will remember our kindness and compassion," he said.

Michael is unmarried and his family comprises his mother and brother. His brother is married with kids and runs a confectionary shop in Puri.