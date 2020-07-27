BJP leader Suresh Pujari urges Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to revoke transfer order of doctors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP Lok Sabha member from Bargarh Suresh Pujari has requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to revoke the order of transfer of three doctors from Bargarh district and bring back the doctors transferred from other western Odisha districts during the COVID pandemic.

Expressing his anguish over acute shortage of doctors in almost all Government hospitals in the western region, the senior BJP leader said the transfer of doctors at a time when COVID-19 cases are spiking and three western Odisha districts under shutdown to check the spread of the disease is unfortunate.

In spite of best of efforts and precautions, the COVID-19 cases in Odisha as a whole and western region in particular are on the rise causing concern and apprehension in the mind of the people. Some districts, including Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur, are under shutdown till July 31, Pujari said in a letter to the Chief Minister on Sunday.

Noting that the doctors in position in Bargarh is 50 per cent of the sanctioned strength, the BJP MP said transfer of three more doctors from the district on July 23 will adversely affect medical services during this pandemic.

“In addition to it, doctors from different districts of western Odisha are being transferred and shifted to other areas of the State causing pain, anguish, deprivation and discrimination among the people,” the letter said.

He requested the CM to take note of the sentiment of the people of western Odisha and terminate the transfer orders of the doctors and get them back to their previous place of posting including that of Bargarh district.

The Government has been posting more doctors in Ganjam district in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. As many as 130 doctors, including 100 ayurvedic and homoeopathic medical officers, have been deployed recently in the district for effective management of the situation.

A couple of days ago, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik slammed the BJD Government for its step-motherly treatment to western Odisha districts on COVID management.

Government move