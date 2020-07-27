STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Second biggest single-day spike in Odisha with 1,503 new cases, seven more die

Health and Family Welfare department officials said three deaths were reported in Ganjam district, while one death each was recorded in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sundargarh and Malkangiri

Violating social distance norms locals buying fish from a roadside vendor near Khandagiri square during lockdown in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In its second biggest single-day spike, Odisha reported 1,503 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 26,892, even as the death toll increased to 147 as seven more individuals succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Health and Family Welfare department officials said three deaths were reported in Ganjam district, while one death each was recorded in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sundargarh and Malkangiri.

The deceased were in the age group of 45 to 66 years. Three deceased were suffering from diabetes, while another had hypertension, officials said.

Ganjam and Khurda continued to remain COVID hotspot districts with 491 and 223 fresh cases respectively. Cuttack district also recorded 136 new cases.

A total of 9,327 COVID tests were conducted in the state on Sunday and the positivity rate was 16.11 per cent.

The state now has 9,918 active cases and 16,794 cases of recovery. The total number of samples tested so far is 4.67 lakh.

