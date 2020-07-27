Crocodile kills teen boy near Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 16-year-old boy was killed by a crocodile while he was taking bath in Kharasotra river near Parimukundapur village within Rajkanika police limits on Sunday. Rudra Behera, son of Bholanath Behera of the village became the fifth crocodile attack victim near Bhitarkanika National Park in the last one year.

The incident occurred at around 11.30 am when Rudra, who was bathing in the river, was dragged into the water by the crocodile. A few villagers raised an alarm and tried to save him but in vain. "The crocodile suddenly emerged out of knee-length water, clamped its jaws and dragged him into the water," said Parikhita Sahoo, an eyewitness.

Rudra was a student of Class X of the village high school. His body is yet to be retrieved despite efforts by locals, personnel of Forest and Fire department.

On July 7, Ranjan Mohanty (42), a milkman was killed by an estuarine crocodile while he was standing on the banks of Bausagali river waiting for a boat to reach the nearby market at Gupti to supply milk. Chandan De (30) of Nilakanthapur within Pattamundai police limits was killed by a crocodile on August 26 last year.

Similarly, while Subash Baral (45) of Sahupada village within Aul police limits was killed by a crocodile while he was taking bath in Brahmani river, Sanjay Pradhan (52) of Mandapada village within Pattamundai police limits was killed on July 2 last year.