Doctor shortage becomes concern in Odisha's Balangir district amid rising COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Even as COVID-19 cases continue to pile up in Balangir, shortage of doctors has added to the coronavirus concern in the district.

Balangir has so far reported 332 positive cases and the number is expected to jump in the coming days. Amid such an alarming situation, health services are being managed by doctors less than the total sanctioned strength. The district has currently 161 doctors against the sanctioned strength of 261.

Despite the shortage, the state government has deputed 30 doctors from Balangir to the COVID-19 hotspot Ganjam. This move has drawn criticism from various quarters. President of civil society Nilamani Mishra said instead of providing more doctors to Balangir, the Government has taken away the existing ones.

"How can the Government send doctors to Ganjam when Balangir is battling with both surging COVID-19 cases and shortage of medicos? The doctors are in Ganjam since the last 15 days though their home district needs them more as positive cases have crossed the 300 mark. This shows the double standard of the Government," said Nilamani.

He accused the Government of having a biased approach toward the tribal-dominated district. "It is this step-motherly approach which is fuelling the demand for a separate Koshal state," he added.

Congress leader Narasingh Mishra also criticised the Government for the move. Doctors of Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri have been sent to Ganjam at a time when Covid cases are on the rise in these districts.

He demanded immediate end to the practice of sending doctors to Ganjam and filling up all the vacancies in Balangir. Loisingha MLA Mukesh Mahaling also opposed the decision. Meanwhile, 19 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Balangir on Sunday.