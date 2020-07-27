Don't refund money received under KALIA scheme: BJP tells Odisha farmers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an open challenge to the State Government, the BJP on Sunday urged farmers not to refund the money which they had received under Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.

Launching a scathing attack on BJD Government for asking 'ineligible' beneficiaries of KALIA scheme to refund the financial assistance, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik said, "I appeal all farmer beneficiaries not to refund the money sent to them."

The government should fix accountability on those officers who had prepared the list and selected the ineligible beneficiaries and recover money from them, he added. Dubbing the move as anti-farmer, Naik said the ruling BJD implemented the scheme in a haste ahead of the elections eyeing votes.

It was the responsibility of the Government to scrutinise the applications of the farmers and select eligible beneficiaries. However, many eligible beneficiaries have not received the assistance. He wondered that who will be responsible for denying the assistance to poor landless.

Responding to the BJP allegations, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra said, "I don’t know under what context the BJP leader has made such comments. However, only making allegations is not enough, they should come up with evidence to support the allegations."

The government has served notice to nearly 3.41 lakh farmers to refund Rs 5,000, which they had received as assistance under the scheme.