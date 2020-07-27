Foundation Day of Orissa HC observed

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court turned 73 on Sunday. The Foundation Day was marked by a simple ceremony of paying floral tributes at the statue of its first Chief Justice Bira Kishore Ray, whose death anniversary is also on the same day.

The garlanding of Justice Ray’s statue on the court premises was graced by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Advocate General Ashok Parija. Justice Ray, the first advocate general of the new Odisha province, was also the first Chief Justice of Orissa High Court from July 26, 1948. He died on July 26, 1958.

The Government of India first declared a court for the Odisha province on April 10, 1948 and the Orissa High Court was inaugurated on July 26, 1948, according to official records. The High Court was established with four judges. At present, it has 16 judges, including the Chief Justice, against a sanctioned strength of 27 judges.