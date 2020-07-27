STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lathi-charge in Puri's Penthakata colony as locals oppose health staff shifting COVID positive man 

Police had to resort to a mild lathi-charge as fishermen from the colony, from where 47 positive cases have been reported till date, did not allow the team to shift the man to hospital.

Lathi-charge

By Express News Service

PURI: A team of health officials, which had been to Penthakata fishermen colony, had a tough time shifting a COVID-19 positive patient to hospital and collecting the swab samples of suspects.

Police had to resort to a mild lathi-charge as fishermen from the colony, from where 47 positive cases have been reported till date, did not allow the team to shift the man to hospital. The team had to return empty-handed.

However, police managed to persuade the locals who then allowed the team to collect the samples of contacts of people who were tested positive and shift the infected person to the local COVID-19 hospital.

On Sunday, 91 positive cases were reported from the district including eight from Pentakota on the beach, where over 10,000 people live within an area of one sq km. The colony, known as the 'Mini Dharavi' of Puri has narrow roads and maintaining social distancing is a herculean task in the area.

The district administration had shut down the colony till August 3 after a surge in number of cases recently. Drone cameras are being used to keep watch on movement of the colony’s residents. As on date, the town has a total of 21 containment zones.

Meanwhile, till date 677 persons have tested positive in the district of which 350 have recovered. The district has 323 active cases as of now along with two deaths. Till date, 23,485 samples have been tested with a positive rate of 2.88 per cent.

While 158 cases have been reported from Puri municipality, 97 are from Brahmagiri, 82 from Kanas, 55 from Delang, 51 from Krushnaprasad and 50 from Kakatpur.The ongoing door-to-door survey has covered 48,326 households and identified 438 symptomatic persons whose swab samples would be tested soon.

Tough times

  • 91 positive cases were reported from the district including eight from Penthakata fishermen colony

  • The colony, known as the ‘Mini Dharavi’ of Puri has narrow roads and maintaining social distancing is a herculean task in the area

